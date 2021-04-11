Murray State College 2021 Summer STEM Camp accepting applications

The Daily Ardmoreite

Eighth- and ninth-grade students from across Oklahoma are invited to take part in one of two 2021 Summer STEM Camps to be hosted by Murray State College. The STEM Camps are free sessions that promote student understanding of and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through creative hands-on activities. Applications may be found at the mscok.edu website.

This summer two camps will be offered, both culminating with a visit to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Texas. The first camp will be located on the UCSO campus in Ardmore on June 21 – 26, with a second camp taking place July 12-17 on the main MSC campus in Tishomingo. Both camps will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., but snacks and activities will be available through 6 p.m. daily. Lunches and some take-home activities will be provided. Both camps are free and open to students who will be entering eighth or ninth grades this fall.

The 2021 camps will focus on biotechnology and each day will include activities involving anatomy, electronics, coding, various engineering design competitions and more. Students will also be able to enhance their skills in creativity, teamwork and analytical reasoning. The main mission is to expose students who might not have considered college to a collegiate experience while broadening their background in STEM subjects and careers. During both camps, students will not meet on Friday (June 25 and July 16), but will conclude on Saturdays (June 26 and July 17) with a full-day guided visit to the Perot Museum.

“STEM subjects have always been important building blocks for students. We’ve been given a great opportunity through a grant from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to expose pre-college students to new ways of exploring and learning more about these important subjects in a fun and creative atmosphere,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.

The free MSC Summer camps are designed to enhance students' knowledge and interest in STEM subjects through learning opportunities and hands-on activities in multi-disciplinary studies involving technology. This year's participants will be introduced to science and education-related activities in forensics, robotics, electronics, prosthetic design, art with science activities along with exercises in the MSC Nursing and Veterinary Nursing Program labs.

To apply for either of this summer's STEM Camps at Murray State, please visit mscok.edu and click on the Summer STEM Camps link under the Friends and Alumni tab in the main menu to find the application form and additional information. For questions, please contact mscstem@mscok.edu or call (580) 319-0323 or (580) 387-7502.