Deadline to request absentee ballots for Plainview School bond election nears

Submitted content

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.

Carter County Election Board Secretary, Diane Hall, said absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.”

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Hall reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the County Election Board will be asked to provide proof of identity.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 580-223-5290 or cartercounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Carter County Election Board is located at 25 A. Street NW Suite #100 Ardmore, Ok and is open from 8: a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.