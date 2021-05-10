EDUCATION

Carter County students awarded OSU scholarships

By Tanna Frizzell
STILLWATER  – Multiple Carter County students recently were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.  

“Our students have a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and career interests, and it is an honor to award scholarships to help fund their academic goals,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “These scholarships are possible because of the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and its students.” 

The 2021-2022 scholarship recipients and hometowns: 

Nathan Dethloff 

Lone Grove, Oklahoma 

Agribusiness 

Proagrica Endowed Scholarship and Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship 

Racelyn Gemmell 

Wilson, Oklahoma 

Plant and Soil Sciences 

Robert E. and Marie T. Smith Memorial Scholarship 

Katherine Maher 

Ardmore, Oklahoma  

Agribusiness 

American AgCredit Scholarship and Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship 

Jentri Rayburn 

Ardmore, Oklahoma 

Agribusiness 

Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship 

Austin Watkins 

Ardmore, Oklahoma 

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology 

Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship 

