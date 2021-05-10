Carter County students awarded OSU scholarships

By Tanna Frizzell

STILLWATER – Multiple Carter County students recently were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.

“Our students have a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and career interests, and it is an honor to award scholarships to help fund their academic goals,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “These scholarships are possible because of the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and its students.”

The 2021-2022 scholarship recipients and hometowns:

Nathan Dethloff

Lone Grove, Oklahoma

Agribusiness

Proagrica Endowed Scholarship and Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship

Racelyn Gemmell

Wilson, Oklahoma

Plant and Soil Sciences

Robert E. and Marie T. Smith Memorial Scholarship

Katherine Maher

Ardmore, Oklahoma

Agribusiness

American AgCredit Scholarship and Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship

Jentri Rayburn

Ardmore, Oklahoma

Agribusiness

Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship

Austin Watkins

Ardmore, Oklahoma

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship

The Ferguson College of Agriculture believes in the value of hands-on education and the importance of having a well-rounded student experience. The college’s award-winning faculty members are dedicated to developing students and are passionate about adding value to the total educational experience. With 16 majors, a variety of study options and more than 60 student organizations, the college is committed to expanding minds and inspiring purpose. Learn more at agriculture.okstate.edu.