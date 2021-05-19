Potential students encouraged to apply for Michelin degree-work program through Murray State

Submitted content

Murray State College has joined with Michelin in Ardmore to provide potential students with education and work opportunities through the Michelin Technical Scholars program. This Michelin program offers many benefits including free college tuition, books and fees, paid internships during college and a full-time job after graduation and testing.

“This program is something all students and parents should very seriously explore. For students who pass the entrance exam, Michelin is offering free college tuition, books, and fees for two years, paid internships while in college and full-time jobs at more than $57,000 annually following graduation and testing. It’s an opportunity not to be missed,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.

Students with interest in Murray State’s manufacturing technology major who demonstrate strong math, science, reading and comprehension skills will be given consideration during an upcoming campus test session conducted by Michelin. The test will be offered at Murray State College in Tishomingo next month and those passing will begin classes in August 2021.

After passing the entrance exam, students who enroll in the manufacturing technology major at Murray State College will become Michelin Technical Scholars. They will pursue two-year degrees covering a wide area of industry knowledge and skill sets, including blueprint reading, industrial operation, electrical circuit analysis and design, logical machine programming, workplace safety and more.

All are encouraged to take the upcoming test in mid-June for admission to the program. For more information, contact Manufacturing Technology Program Instructor Bretton Pollock at 580.387.7540 or bpollock@mscok.edu.