Douglas Family Trust presents scholarship to local nursing student

On Wednesday June 9, Stephen A. Douglas, Jr. on behalf of the Douglas Family Trust, presented a scholarship certificate and check from the Jane Douglas Nursing Scholarship Fund to Madelynn Thomas to use for tuition when she attends school this Fall at the Southern Tech in Ardmore.

Douglas met Thomas while hospitalized at Mercy Memorial Hospital of Ardmore and receiving treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. He wishes her the “best of luck” in the future as she pursues a nursing degree and career in the field of healthcare.

The Jane Douglas Nursing Scholarship was established in 2021 in memory of Jane Anne Douglas to help provide assistance to nursing candidates in the greater Ardmore area.