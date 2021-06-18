Ozobot robotics class to be held at Southern Oklahoma Library System branches in July

Submitted content

Come and join us for a fun and innovative robotics class for kid’s ages 8 and up! Classes will take place at SOLS branches in July. Participants are encouraged to call their local SOLS branch and reserve their spot, space is limited.

Ozobot Class Schedule Below:

Wilson Public Library – at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 14.

Healdton Community Library – at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 14.

Davis Public Library – at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 15.

Champion Public Library (Ardmore) – at 3 p.m., Monday, July 19.

Love County Library – at 2:45 p.m., Friday, July 23.

Parker Memorial Library – at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 29.

Ozobots are small robots that blend the physical and digital world — they teach kids programming and coding skills. Ozobots can identify lines, colors, and codes on both digital surfaces like iPads, and physical surfaces, such as paper.

“Ozobot classes are a great way for kids to engage in educational activities,” said Stephanie Way, Youth Services Coordinator. “These classes will encourage creativity, problem solving skills, and innovation.”

Participants must call their local SOLS branch to register or (580) 223-3164, space is limited. Guests must be 8 years of age or older to attend the class.

