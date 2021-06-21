Southern Oklahoma Library System receives $1,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Submitted content

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the Southern Oklahoma Library System a $1,000 grant to support the Summer Reading Program and youth literacy. This local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of $10.5 million donation to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.

“We are grateful to have the generous support from Dollar General,” said SOLS Executive Director Gail Oehler. “Children in all eight of SOLS communities will benefit from the educational and cultural aspects of our Summer Reading Program events which foster the development of reading proficiencies.”

"For nearly 30 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in our hometown communities," said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "The recent and significant shifts in the educational landscape have made the Foundation’s mission more critically important. As we work to create access to high-quality instruction for all individuals, we share our gratitude for the educators who are working to uplift and empower others. We hope these funds will have a meaningful impact on students and teachers across the country and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on learners.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.

For more information on the 2021 Summer Reading Programs offered go to website at www.southernoklibrarysytem.org or visit one of our eight library branches including Ardmore (601 Railway Express) (580) 223-3164, Atoka County Library (215 East A Street) (580) 889-3555, Davis Public Library (209 E. Benton) (580) 369-2468, Healdton Community Library (554 S. 4th) (580) 229-0590, Johnston County Library (116 W. Main, Tishomingo) (580) 371-3006, Love County Library (500 South Hwy. 77, Marietta) (580) 276-3783, Parker Memorial Library (500 West Broadway, Sulphur) (580) 634-2315, and Wilson Public Library (1087 U.S. Hwy. 70-A) (580) 668-2486.