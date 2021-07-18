Kutz appointed to Murray State College Board of Regents

Submitted content

Springer resident Leslie (Larsen) Kutz has been appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt as a new member of the Murray State College Board of Regents. Kutz, who succeeds outgoing member Frank Johnson who served on the college's governing board for 14 years, will serve a seven-year term ending in June 2028.

A lifelong resident of Southern Oklahoma and a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation, Kutz is a graduate of Wynnewood High School and Murray State College and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in social work at the University of Oklahoma. She currently serves as the executive director of Ardmore Family Literacy, a nonprofit that works with adults in need of a high school equivalency diploma.

“Leslie will be an amazing addition to the board at Murray State College because she has a passion for helping others realize their potential. We look forward to having her experience and background as part of the landscape at Murray State College,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.

In addition to serving as president of the Ardmore Literacy Leadership Executive Board, she is also on the board of trustees for the Oklahoma Chapter of the Nature Conservancy and previously served as education chairman of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

“The work in this field made me very interested in serving in a capacity that supports post-secondary opportunities, specifically through the community college route,” said Kutz. “As a graduate of Murray State College, I am excited to be a part of the continued success and expansion of this local institution and my alma mater.”

Kutz, who lives on a ranch in Springer with her husband, Dr. Rick Kutz, also enjoys travel and hiking adventures.