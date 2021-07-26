Caro earns Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis

The Daily Ardmoreite

Savannah Caro, O.D., of Ardmore, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.

Caro graduated Summa Cum Laude and was named to Beta Sigma Kappa, an honorary scholastic fraternity for students demonstrating outstanding academic achievement. She also earned the Southwest Contact Lens Society Award, which recognizes a student demonstrating excellence in contact lens and comes with a $1,500 monetary award.

A native of Ardmore, Caro is the daughter of Paula and Doug Pfau and the granddaughter of Joy and Bob Pfau and Pat and Herb Upchurch. She is married to Mick Caro. Caro is a graduate of Ardmore High School and Southwestern College.

Optometrists are independent, primary health care providers who specialize in the examination, diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases/disorders of the visual system, the eye and associated structures, as well as the diagnosis of related systemic conditions.