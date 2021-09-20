Johnson Kiwanis Club Student of the Month

Submitted content

Jessica Johnson is the daughter of John and Jennifer Johnson. She is a senior at Ardmore High School where she maintains a 4.0 GPA. Johnson is Head Drum Major, President of the Leaflets, Public Relations Officer in NHS, and Captain of the Academic Team. Her awards include Superintendent’s Honor Roll, French Award, Pre-AP Geometry Award, Awarded Highest Grade Point Average in Band, Computer Science Award, Pre-AP Algebra II Award, AP Human Geography Award, Biology II Award, Best Dressed 2020 Band Member, Best Dressed 2021 Band Member, Most Likely to be a Band Director Award 2021, AP Lit Award, Physical Science Top Student Award, and AP American History Award. In her spare time, she enjoys playing the Alto and Soprano Saxophones, being in band, spending time with friends and family, and reading. Johnson worked at McGehee's restaurant during the summer. Johnson hopes to continue her college education through OU, and become an Elementary teacher for the state of Oklahoma.