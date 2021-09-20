Nguyen named Lions Club Student of the Month

Submitted content

Ann Nguyen is the daughter of Hai Nguyen and Anna Nguyen. She is a senior at Ardmore High School where she maintains a 4.0 GPA. Nguyen is Vice president in Leaflets, Secretary in NHS, FCCLA, and was a part of band and drama/speech. She volunteered with FCCLA, NHS, Leaflets, and worked at TJMAXX as an associate. In her spare time, she enjoys skateboarding, reading, and tennis. Her future plans are to attend OU and become a nurse practitioner.