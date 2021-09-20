Pavel named Lions Club Student of the Month

Submitted content

Alex Pavel is the son of Daniel and Veronica Pavel. He is a senior at Ardmore High School where he maintains a 4.12 GPA. Pavel is President of National Honor Society, Senior Class Vice President, Academic Team member, Junior Class Vice President (2020-2021), National Technical Honor Society Member, National Honor Society Member, Sophomore Class Vice President (2019-2020), Speech and Debate (2019-2020), Freshman Class Secretary (2018-2019), Student Council Member, and Varsity Tennis Player. He is a graduate of Youth Leadership Oklahoma (2021), Graduate of Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (2021), All-Star Tennis Player (2021), 6th Place at Tennis State (2021), Academic Achievement in AP United States History from Ardmore High School (2021), Academic Achievement in AP Language and Composition from Ardmore High School (2021), Graduate of the High School Leadership Conference at the University of Oklahoma (2021), Graduate of Youth Leadership of Ardmore (2020), Academic Achievement in World History from Ardmore High School (2020), Academic Achievement in Pre-AP English II from Ardmore High School (2020), Academic Achievement in Pre-AP Algebra II from Ardmore High School (2020), 6th Place at Tennis State in 2 Doubles (2019), Academic Achievement in Pre-AP Biology from Ardmore High School (2019), Academic Achievement in Pre-AP English I from Ardmore High School (2019), Academic Achievement in Pre-AP Geometry from Ardmore High School (2019), and Academic Achievement in Algebra I from Ardmore High School (2019). Pavel is a Blood Drive Volunteer (2020-Present), Volunteer Freshman Orientation Leader (2020- 2021), Volunteer Swim Coach (2020), and a Volunteer Math and English Tutor (2019- 2020). He is a Tennis Coach for summer programs (2020-Present). In his spare time, he enjoys playing tennis, hiking, reading, watching T.V. shows, and playing board games. After Pavel graduates high school, he plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and study Biochemistry with a Pre-Dental track in the hopes of one day running his own dental practice.