Community helps support cancer battle during 'Jammin' for Julie' event at Mill Street Tavern

A community’s involvement can go a long way in helping someone deal with cancer, especially when the battle has just started.

Julie Phillips experienced that support on Saturday, June 5 as Mill Street Tavern hosted the "Jammin' for Julie" mini festival, which featured live performances from eight artists/bands.

“It’s kind of crazy to have such a great town support you so much,” Phillips said. “Because you don’t realize how many friends you have until something like this happens. I’m overwhelmed with thankfulness. It’s crazy to have such a great amount of friends do this for me.”

And the event was the perfect way to help Phillips, who is an avid music fan. She enjoyed the entire lineup and couldn’t pick a favorite.

“I love all of the music that’s here,” Phillips said. “I’m just thankful that they were all able to come and just play. And for everybody to enjoy it.”

It’s safe to say that those in attendance enjoyed a jam-packed day of music that kicked off around 2 p.m. and went into the wee hours of Sunday morning as the Damn Quails closed it down after midnight.

“It’s overwhelming, but we have a really great community,” Phillips said. “If it shows anybody anything, it’s that a small community does pull together for anybody. No matter what. It’s pretty cool.”

And Phillips also mentioned that she’s “abundantly thankful” for chiropractor Lyndsi Beard, who discovered multiple myeloma in the beginning of May.

Phillips admitted she hasn’t even googled the cancer because she’s not that type of person. However, she did say it’s rare and not normal for her age or gender.

According to mayoclinic.org, it’s a cancer that shows up in a plasma cell, which is a type of white blood cell. Normally, plasma cells help fight infections by making antibodies. With the disease, cancerous plasma cells gather in the bone marrow and overwhelm healthy blood cells.

“It’s still something that I’m trying to adjust to, but this makes it a little bit easier,” Phillips said of the event. “It’s pretty awesome.”

However, the mini festival wasn’t planned overnight. Phillips knew a little about the event, but it mostly happened with a lot of work behind the scenes.

“They did all of this for me without me knowing,” she said. “I didn’t know anything about it until last week. I knew about it from the advertisements, but as far as knowing this and to expect any of this, I just got told a few things last week. Everything else, they did. I really owe a lot to Ryan Oldham for getting it all together, David Wood for opening the restaurant and for everybody who has raised money or anything else. It’s totally awesome. It’s really, really cool.”