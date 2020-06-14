Cleo Juanita (Lesley) Kluna was born Sept. 30, 1933 to Floisey (Riddlespurger) and Allen “Irl” Lesley in Terrell, Texas. She passed from this life on June 13, 2020 at the age of 86.

In her early days, Cleo traveled back and forth between Texas and California but eventually made Ardmore her home 35 years ago. During this time she worked as a receptionist for Linda Webber Realty and Holden Energy. Cleo was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Ardmore and participated in the choir. Her church family held a special place in her heart.

Cleo enjoyed volunteering at community events including voting booths. She loved spending time outside, working in her yard, fishing, and watching the Texas Rangers. She also had a great skill embroidering and quilting.

Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kluna; parents Irl and Floisey Lesley; and seven siblings.

She is survived by her son Lee Wilburn and his wife Susan of Ardmore; sister Tommie Crowder of Bryan, Texas; grandchildren Ryan Wilburn of Reno, Nev., Steven Wilburn and his wife Samantha of Citrus Heights, Calif., Sarah Joy Tillmans, Oliver Tillmans, Maddie Tillmans, Matt Ernst, Haileigh Ernst, Caitlyn Ernst, Matthew Ernst, Reagan Ernst, and Allysen Ernst; great-grandchildren Wyatt Wilburn of Reno, William Wilburn of Reno, and Ryland Wilburn of Citrus Heights; and numerous nieces and nephews.

David Miller, James Morrow, Ike Kyle, Eric Dunn, Robert Chavers, and Gary Quinby will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer is James VanZant.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16th at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Donny Custar officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

