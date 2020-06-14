The Daily Ardmoreite

Earvon C. “Tucker” Lathum, Jr. was born May 24, 1932 to Jewel (Godfrey) and Earvon C. Lathum, Sr. in Cedarvale, Okla. He passed from this life to the next with Jesus at 1 p.m. on June 10, 2020.

Tucker graduated from Springer High School in the class of 1951. He and Edna (Kennedy) were married Jan. 18, 1951 in Ardmore. From this union came three children Jimmy, Vicki, and Judy.

Tucker started out working hard during difficult times. He worked in the oilfield at the young age of 17 to make a living for his family. Tucker also worked at OG&E and independently as a carpenter, truck driver, and a lawn mower repair shop where he loved to swap and trade.

Tucker was a saved man and knew the Lord; he is with Him in Heaven this day. He loved his family and loved to help them however he could. Tucker was loved by many and will be missed, but will live on in our hearts.

Tucker was preceded in death by his parents, Earvon and Jewel Lathum; daughter, Vicki Branville; and siblings, Donald Myers, Jerry Lathum, Button Lathum, Lois Hutson, and Bobby Lathum.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Edna of the home; son, Jimmy Lathum and his wife, Ann of Springer; daughters, Judy Lewellen and her husband, David of Lone Grove; grandchildren, Melody Lawson and her husband, Cliff, Danielle Pack and her husband, Carlton, Jeremy Lathum and his wife, Christina, and Emile Vargas and her husband, Johnathan; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, June 15 at the First Southern Baptist Church of Springer with Rev. Ron Elmore officiating. Interment will follow at Springer Cemetery.

Jimmy Lathum, Jeremy Lathum, Cliff Lawson, Carlton Pack, James Lathum and Beck Vargas will service as pallbearers.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Cross Timbers Hospice for all of their hard work and dedication during this time.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.