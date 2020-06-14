Mina Elnore Ponder passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Ardmore. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Brian Baker officiating.

Mina was born on July 8, 1921 in Berwyn, Okla. to Sam Brown and Mary Maybell (Hale) Brown. She attended school in Berwyn, and left school at an early age to work on her family farm. Mina married Marvin Ponder on May 23, 1939, at Milo, Okla., they moved to Ontario, Calif., where she worked for the General Electric Plant and after they both retired, the couple moved to a farm in Fox, Okla. In 1997, they moved to Lone Grove and then Ardmore in 1999. Mina loved to go to yard selling looking for a prize. She was an avid gardener who loved spending time outside.

Mina was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, one son, Leroy Ponder and one daughter, Anita Wickline, two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by one daughter, Olita Saucer of Ardmore, seven grandchildren, David Stark, Randy Stark, Donna Lindsey, Paul Ponder, Bryan Ponder, Marvin Saucer and Ray Saucer and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Serving as Pallbearers will be; Marvin Dale Saucer, Marvin Wayne Saucer, Ray Saucer, Randy Stark, John Stark, James Lindsey.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.