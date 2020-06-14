Services for Roxanne Peoples, 66, will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at CrystalRock Cathedral with Dr. Walt Spradling officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery with the assistance of Tim Day, Jason Day, Andy Dunham, Jeff Keith, Jamie Keith and Jace Keith serving as pallbearers.

A time of visitation and support for the family and friends will be Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5:30 p.m at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

The daughter of the late Wayne William and Claudean Pearl (Day) Payne, Roxanne was born Feb. 21, 1954 in Ardmore and went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 9, 2020 in an Oklahoma City hospital.

A graduate of Ardmore High School class of 1972, Roxanne received her bachelor's in elementary education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, and later received her master's in reading from SOSU. She began her teaching career in Silo, and then returned to the Ardmore area, and continued teaching at Dickson Elementary. After 24 years in the classroom she retired to spend time with her family.

Roxanne and Alfred Peoples were married June 13, 1991, at Gainesville, Texas, and would have celebrated their 29th anniversary Saturday. She loved to travel and spend time laying out by the pool, and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved animals, especially dogs.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband of 29 years Alfred, son, Josh Perrin and his wife Melissa, stepdaughter, Jennifer Peoples, and her grandchildren that she adored, Hadley and Aubrey Perrin and Andy Dunham.

Roxanne is now reunited with her parents, Wayne and Claudean Payne, her brother, Dayle Dwayne Payne and her nephew, Dr. Michael Ayers that preceded her in death.

A special thank you to the nurses at Mercy Home Health that provided comfort and care to Roxanne and the family during this time. The family asks that memorials be made to the Ardmore Animal Shelter.

Services are under the direction of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where condolences and words of comfort may be left for the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.