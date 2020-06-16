The Daily Ardmoreite

Ardmore native, Betty Carroll, died peacefully, June 11, 2020, at her assisted living residence in Flower Mound, Texas.

Betty Sue Carroll, daughter of the late H. C. "Doc" Clayton and Beulah Worley Clayton, was born in Ardmore Feb. 14, 1927. Betty and James Oliver Carroll were married July 19, 1947 in Ardmore. The parents of two sons, Jim and Scott Carroll, they were married for 38 years when James passed away March 12, 1986.

A member of the First United Methodist Church, Betty had been the secretary for the superintendent of Plainview schools and later was an employee of American National Bank for 32 years. She was well known for her historical reminiscences that she gave over her radio show "Once Upon A Time" and had been an Ardmore Chamber Ambassador for several years. Betty was loved and adored by all that knew her.

Betty is survived by a son, Jim Carroll and wife, Donna, of Marietta; her sister, Mary Peden of Dallas; two grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Scott Carroll, March 22, 1987.

Rev. David Daniel, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Ardmore conducted graveside services at Crinerville Cemetery, at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020.

A time of support and visitation was from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Words of comfort may be sent the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.