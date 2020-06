Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Debra Stromberg, 31, Ardmore, died June 13, 2020. Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Christ Community Church. (Harvey-Douglas)

Davis

Dustin Dewitt Engle, age 31, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Corley Cemetery, Garvin County. (DeArman)

Tishomingo

Peggy Ann Cecil, 89, died June 11, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tishomingo First United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)