Death notices for Wednesday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Lebanon
Jimmy Arlen Raby, age 79, of Marietta, truck driver, died June 13, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10754 Gator Road, Lebanon, Okla. (Flanagan-Watts)
Ringling
Teresa Gayle (Miller) Mitchell, 60, nursing home activity director, died June 14, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Church on the Rock in Ringling (Alexander Gray-Ringling)
Sulphur
Marvin Earl Woods, age 90, died Tuesday, June 15, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Iona Cemetery, Iona, Okla. (Hale’s)