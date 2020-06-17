Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Lebanon

Jimmy Arlen Raby, age 79, of Marietta, truck driver, died June 13, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10754 Gator Road, Lebanon, Okla. (Flanagan-Watts)

Ringling

Teresa Gayle (Miller) Mitchell, 60, nursing home activity director, died June 14, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Church on the Rock in Ringling (Alexander Gray-Ringling)

Sulphur

Marvin Earl Woods, age 90, died Tuesday, June 15, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Iona Cemetery, Iona, Okla. (Hale’s)