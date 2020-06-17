The Daily Ardmoreite

Debra Peck Stromberg

A Gathering of Remembrance for Debra Peck Stromberg, 31, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, June 18, at Christ Community Church with Pastor Artie Farve officiating.

Debbie was born June 12, 1989 in Ardmore. She was the daughter of Sam Hale and Susan Jane Luther Stromberg. She passed away at her residence on June 13, 2020.

A graduate of Ardmore High School, class of 2007, Debbie enjoyed spending time at Delray Beach Florida and had made many friends there. She enjoyed time with family and her dog and constant companion Ellie.

Debbie is survived by her father Hale Stromberg, sisters, Kathy Stromberg and Christy Marsley; her brother Brian Jackson and Ellie. She was preceded in death by her mother Sue in 2002, and her sister Amie Paul; and grandparents, Earl and Roberta Luther and William and Mary Love Stromberg.

Cremation-with-Care entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where words of comfort to the family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.