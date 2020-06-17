The Daily Ardmoreite

John Charles Watson

Funeral services for John Watson are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Vincent Baptiste officiating. Interment will follow at McAlister Cemetery in Overbrook. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

John Charles Watson was born Feb. 27, 1966 to Martha (Postoak) and Frank Watson in Dallas. He passed from this life on June 15, 2020 at the age of 54.

John was a graduate of Kimball High School in Dallas, in the class of 1984. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and became a Navy SEAL. In 2018 he graduated from Mountain View College with his Associate’s Degree. John was employed with Army and Air Force Exchange Service where he worked many different positions in a 30 year time until his retirement. He loved nature and spent as much time as he could hiking and camping.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Postoak-Watson, numerous Aunts and Uncles.

He is survived by his daughter Shelby Flores; son Samuel Watson; aunt Etta Johnson; cousins Ginger Wallace, Dawn Dunning, and Amanda Bowling; and father Frank Watson.

Robert McDonald, William Flores, Chris McDonald, Jeff Chastian, Izaiah Dunning Bowling, and Izaac Dunning Bowling will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.