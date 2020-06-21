The Daily Ardmoreite

Billy Jake Johnson

Services for Billy Jake Johnson (Coach Johnson) of Marietta, are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the McClain Stadium Marietta High School with Rev. Sam Porter officiating and Paul Riley and Mark Wade assisting. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Born July 3, 1952 in Gainesville, Texas, the son of Willy and Eutha (Forbes) Johnson, he passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Marietta at the age of 67.

Bill attended Thackerville Public School until his junior year. He then transferred to Marietta Public School to play football his senior year. While attending Marietta he won first place in the shot put at the state track meet. After only playing football for one year he was given a full football scholarship to East Central University. He was co-captain of the ECU football team where he was All-Conference. Bill graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. He taught school for 45 years and coached for 35 years. Throughout his coaching tenor, he coached several state qualifying basketball, football, and track teams. Coach Johnson bled black and gold. He devoted a majority of his life to Marietta Public Schools. He loved each of his players, students, and coworkers.

Bill’s most important accomplishment in his life was his family. Bill married the love of his life Sherry Martin on Nov. 23, 1985 at New Faith Baptist Church in Gainesville. Upon marrying Sherry, he became the daddy to his two beautiful daughters Natalie and Tara. He committed his life to being the best husband and daddy in the world. He loved his sisters dearly and always enjoyed their phone calls and visits. He was everyone’s favorite “Uncle Bill.” When Bill took on the role of father-in-law, he could not have been any prouder. He had many interests in life, but his favorite was spending time with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed playing games and following the grandkids around to all their activities.

He was a member of Marietta’s First Baptist Church and loved attending Wednesday night bible study with the Powder River Boys. Bill was a devout Christian and family man. He wanted the world to know about the awesomeness of God’s love. He loved horses and team roping and found so much joy in being a cowboy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Andrew Johnson; and nephew, Bobby Scivally.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Johnson of the home; daughters, Natalie Wiebener and husband Taylor of Kingston, and Tara Sheid and husband Tommy of Pilot Point, Texas; grandkids, Dakota, Kaya, and Taylie Wiebener, Tenley and Timber Sheid; and sisters, Peggy Howard and husband Gene of Purcell, and Linda Scivally and husband Don of Thackerville; brother and sister in laws Mike and Donna Martin of Carrollton, Texas, Kenny and Sandra Phelps of Plano, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as casket bearers are Tim Campbell, Dean Holden, Michael Sampson, David Towery, Mike Wade, John Shumaker, Frank Lornes, and Harry Jesse.

Honorary bearers are Dick Michael, Paul Riley, Martin Sullivan, Hugh Don Sweat, Bink Stafford, Jim Thurman, Trey Westfall, Lance Christie, Sam Wylie, Herbert Moore, Jeff Moore, Gary Rose, Hank Walbrooke, David Bell, Derek Halstied, Jeremy Higle, Steve Short, Mark Segler, Larry Frame, Chad Coble, Reggie Anderson, ECU football team 1970-1975, and the Powder River Boys.

Time for viewing for family and friends will be 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the funeral home. Due to COVID concerns the family will not be at the funeral home during visitation hours.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.