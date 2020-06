The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Audrey Koons, age 89, of Ardmore, retired Registered Nurse, died June 15, 2020. No services scheduled. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Pruitt City

William "Bill" Edgar Christian, age 85, of Graham, died June 16, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Living Word Tabernacle, Pruitt City. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)