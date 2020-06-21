The Daily Ardmoreite

Jill Roberts Falvey

1975-2020

Jill Roberts Falvey passed away June 14, 2020, at her Tulsa home surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Jill’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Ardmore. The Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. and Pastor David Daniels will officiate.

Jill was born Aug. 4, 1975, to amazing parents Darryl and Kathleen (Forrestall) Roberts. Jill also had a life-long best friend in younger sister Allison. Jill was a 1993 Honors graduate of Ardmore High School and also a proud member of the 1993 Lady Tiger State Championship basketball team. Jill went on to attend and graduate from Boston University in 1997 Cum Laude with a secondary English education degree. Jill also obtained a master's degree in reading from Salem State College.

Jill began her stellar teaching career at Marietta High School in 1997, teaching 10th grade Language Arts. The summer of 1998 Jill married Jake (Jake and Jill) Falvey and moved to the Boston area. Jill’s expertise at teaching continued for the next five years teaching middle school language arts in Everett, Mass. Many of those previous students regularly kept in contact with Mrs. Falvey.

In July of 2003 son Oliver was born and in 2004 The Falvey’s left the very loving and supportive community of Everett to return to Ardmore. From 2005-2010 Jill enjoyed being the best mom in the world to son Oliver and daughter Emerson (born in 2007) while teaching the pre-k students at First United Methodist Church. These fabulous five years once again allowed Jill to fulfill her passion for educating children.

In 2010, Jill began teaching at Ardmore Middle School. Jill brought books to life and hundreds of AMS students have promised to “Stay Gold.” Jill continued at AMS as a department head and instructional coach. Jill greatly enjoyed her daily interactions with her fellow educators. Some would even say that Jill was rather serious about education.

November of 2015 Jill was diagnosed with Stage IV Ovarian Cancer. This silent disease was in an advanced stage and the outpouring of support from students, colleagues and the community carried her entire family through the early post diagnosis days. Since then, Jill has become an educator to more than students. For 4 1/2 years her faith, passion, strength and love has exhibited to so many, that despite tremendous daily challenges, Jill would never stop being a teacher. Thank you Jill.

Survived by husband Jake, son Oliver and daughter Emerson, parents Darryl and Kathy Roberts of Tulsa, sister Allison and husband Roger Disney and nephew Jack Disney of Tulsa and numerous other wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, Prayer Warriors and friends.