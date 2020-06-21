The Daily Ardmoreite

Jimmy Dale Hoosier

Jimmy was born to Jack and Mary Hoosier Oct. 26, 1948 in Ardmore. He passed June 13, 2020.

Jimmy has worked since he was nine years old. His first job was for Lake Murray Lodge. He worked for several companies in the Ardmore area, later retiring as a truck driver due to illness.

Jimmy joined the Army National Guard in January 1967 and received an honorable discharge in 1973.

Jimmy is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Sabra and Justin Northington of Lone Grove. A daughter and son-in-law Stormy and Kevin Thomison of Drake. Four grandchildren, Aston Pounds and wife Courtney of Gainesville, Hanna Northington of Lone Grove, Timber Perez and husband Olon of Enid, Maichon Thomison and wife Becky of Davis. Three great-grandchildren Autumn Remmington, Aleah Underwood, Jaquine Perez. A son that was not his own, Scotty Beaird and wife Becky. Best friend Rocky Collins.

No services.