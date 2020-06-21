The Daily Ardmoreite

Joan Allen Cummins

Joan Allen Cummins, departed this Life, to her Eternal Life everlasting with her Heavenly Father, June 16, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

Joan was born May 17, 1940 in Waurika. Although, raised in the Ringling area, Joan graduated high school in Newcastle. Joan went on to nursing school and graduated with an associate’s degree. Joan married Carlton Cummins July 10, 1959. Joan was a member of The Order of Eastern Star and appointed Worthy Matron in 1966. Joan was involved in numerous organizations throughout her life, Music Club, Garden Club, March of Dimes and others. Joan was a very talented baker contributing to the family livelihood. As many knew, Joan loved being in her yard, often seeing her on the mower. Joan would say“… the memories I take with me are so precious and have more value than all the gold and silver in my jewelry box. I always maintain that my greatest treasures called me Nana. I had the chance to know and love each and every friend. How much more blessed can a person be?” “Please don’t cry because I’m gone; instead be happy I was here. Today I am happy…”

Joan is survived by, daughter, Shawn Cummins of the home in Ringing; son, Craig and wife, Jane of Ardmore; daughter, Lea Ann Vandygriff of Kaufman, Texas.; brother, Thomas J. Troxell and wife, Maggie of Choctaw; cousin, Kim Stanton and wife, Jymmie of Norman; granddaughters, Dottie Parsons and husband, Kevin of Ardmore, Cadie Lovell of Springer, Jessie Vandygriff and Tiffani Vandygriff both of Kaufman; grandson, Bo Price and wife, Melissa of Ada; grandson-in-law George Lovell of Ardmore; three precious great granddaughters, Ellie, Livvy, and Kalvary; two great grandsons, Joe and Finnian Craig; brother-in-law, Don Stover of OKC, niece, Kelle Freels of Yukon and nephew, John Stover of OKC. Also, lifelong friend, Barbara Wilson of Ringling.

Joan was preceded in death by husband, Carlton C. Cummins, mother, Martha Gardner Troxell, father, Harold Dempsey Allen, stepfather, Roy Troxell (Daddy Roy), brother, Don Troxell, infant brother, Ira Wynn Allen. Also, her Aunt Syble Stanton, and Uncle Jake Stanton.

Memorial donations are asked if desired to be made to Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 C Street NW, Ardmore, OK 73401. Personal notes and cards may be sent to P.O. Box 103, Ringling, Ok 73456.