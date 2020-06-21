The Daily Ardmoreite

Ronald Lee White

Ronald Lee White, passed away on June 15, 2020, in Ardmore. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Jehovah Cemetery in Milo, Okla. Reverend Ricky McGee and Reverend Alonzo Anderson will be officiating.

Ronald was born in McAlester, Okla., on Oct. 11, 1939, to Jack White and Linnie (Phillips) White. He attended and graduated from McAlester High School where he lettered in every sport. After his graduation, he went to work for Bud Wilkins full-service gas station. He married Dora Lee McGee in Oklahoma City, on July 9, 1962. He went to work for Bob Moore Cadillac for almost 20 years and then took a position at Will Rogers Airport until his health forced him into retirement. Ronald is known for his love of working on old Cars and dancing. He was known as one of the best car detailers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Alfie Jackson and Tommy Jackson, and sisters, Mildred Eubanks and Myrtle Williams.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Cathy Shannon and husband, Louis, four sons, Ronald Lee “Junior” White, Jr., and wife, Jennifer Perry-White, Donald Ray White, Victor Lawrence White and wife, Linda, and, Marilyn Shannon and wife Clemmit. 10 grandchildren: Felicia, Louis, Allen, Ronald, Donald, Julius, Adrian, Chantz, Tamesha and Clemmit Jr., numerous great-grandchildren, two sisters, Zene Godwin and Jewell Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.