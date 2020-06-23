The Daily Ardmoreite

James O’dell Wagoner

James O’dell Wagoner, 73, of Oakland, Okla., passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home in Oakland. He was born on Oct. 28, 1946 in Enos, Okla., to the late William Wagoner and Onia Gray Wagoner. James was raised in the Enos and Madill area and attended Madill public school. At the age of 16 he joined the United States Army and served for 4 years. James worked as a truck driver and retired in 2015. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by children: Paul Nicks, Colorado, Dena Nicks, Colorado, Barbara Evans, Madill, Jamie McAlister and husband Bryan, Madill, Pamala Morgan and husband Phillip, Madill, Ashley Haynes and husband Earnest, Madill, 28 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, son in-laws: Gus Zerbe, Jordy Allen, sisters: Edith Mays, Mannsville, Martha Kennon, Texas. Lifelong best friend: Ercy Easley.

Services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the New Beginnings Church in Madill. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.