JoAnn Fitzgerald

JoAnn (Bridges) Fitzgerald was born Feb. 5, 1947 in Davis, Okla., to the late Lewis “Neg” and Bessie May (Digby) Bridges. Jesus came for her on Sunday, April 14, 2020 in Davis, at the age of 73 years, 4 months and 9 days.

JoAnn lived in the Davis area and moved to Dallas, Texas with her family. In 1979, she returned to Davis. She truly devoted her life to loving, teaching and caring for her daughters.

JoAnn worked at Video Magic in Davis and Bulldog Video in Sulphur, retiring in January 2018.

JoAnn will forever be remembered as being a great listener and a very giving person and always doing for others those little things that make you feel so special.

Her survivors include her daughters, Derric Nicole (Nikki) West & husband Mark of Lawton and Candace (Candi) Wiechman & partner Troy of Davis; four adored grandchildren, Justin and Noah West, Tori and Dawson Wiechman; three awesome great-grandchildren, Colton, Clayton and Brealyn West; as well her wonderful brother-in-law, Jerry Paul Pullen and his amazing daughter and son in law, Kelly & Kel Owens, all of Davis.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by one incredible sister, Leta Pullen; a beautiful brother, Ralph Bridges; and her very loved nephew, Jerry Mike Pullen.

Private services will be held at a later date.

On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.

Services are entrusted to HALE’S FUNERAL HOME, DAVIS.