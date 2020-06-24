Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Guadalupe "Lupe" Sistos Aguilar, Jr., 48, of Ardmore, Ready Mix driver with Rustin Concrete, died June 21, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. June 26, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)

Enos L. "Dan" McDaniel, 79, retired plant supervisor for Manufacturing Co., died June 23, 2020, in Lone Grove. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Craddock Memorial Chapel. (Craddock)

Davis

Cecil Clay Kirby, 71, died June 19, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Joy Baptist Church, Wynnewood. (Hale’s)

Sulphur

Ronnie Max Pierce, 75, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hale’s Memorial Chapel, Sulphur. (Hale’s)