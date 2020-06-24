The Daily Ardmoreite

Frances Rozzetta Turner

Frances Rozzetta Turner, age 87, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Ardmore. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Steven Duncan officiating. Cremation with care under the direction of Hillcrest Crematory.

Rozzetta was born on April 21, 1933, to Lonzo Liberty Duncan and Rena Lavene (Lambert) Duncan at Marlow, Okla. She attended Zaneis schools in Zaneis, Okla., and was a graduate of Fox High School, Fox, Okla. She married Buster Turner in August of 1963. Rozzetta worked at CR Anthony’s for over 25 years. In her retirement, she loved running the canteen at the Ardmore VA Center. She enjoyed playing board games and card games with her family. She lived with her daughter for over 15 years and then moved to Lakeland Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, infant daughter, Tammy Means, two granddaughters: Courtney Ashworth and April Jordan Potter, one brother, Alvei Duncan, and one sister, Sybil Duncan Coleman.

Rozzetta is survived by her two daughters: Kimela Plugge and Pamela June “PJ” Jordan, one son, Michael Young Turner, all of Ardmore, five grandchildren: Kandice Johnson, Mathew Jordan, Heather Turner, Kiley Fussell, and Devin Turner Nichols, 19 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, two brothers: Lonnie Duncan and wife Charlene and Ken Duncan, and wife Lavyon two sisters: Dolores Arthur and Carolyn Farmer and husband Larry, and numerous nieces and nephews too many to name, but not for her to have loved.

