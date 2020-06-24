The Daily Ardmoreite

Jaime Charlene Lewis

Jaime Charlene Lewis, age 42, passed away on June 21, 2020, in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest with Reverend Jesse Pacheco officiating and Keith Coley assisting. Interment to follow in Nelda Cemetery.

Jaime was born on Nov. 26, 1977, to Gary Clifford Thomas and Mary Lou (Thompson) Thomas, in Ardmore. She attended Ardmore Schools. Jaime was baptized at Center Point Baptist Church. She loved music, coloring with her children and also spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her favorite shows and movies and going to a few concerts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, uncle Wayne Thomas, aunt Linda Battice, and sister Amanda Jefferson.

Jaime is survived by her husband; Charles (Coby) Lewis, daughters, Alexis Shai Lewis, Justice Aaliyah Lewis, Koby Corene “KC” Lewis, Ameia Christine Lewis, Taloa Journey Lewis, Kensi Ziva Lewis, Payzlee Caron Lewis, Turquoise Lewis, sons; Cameron Shane Lewis, Stringfellow Hawk Lewis, and girlfriend, Alicia Curtis, Harmon Dorsey Lewis, Jaime Christopher Lewis, Wyatt Clifford Lewis, Callen Lux Lewis, all of Lone Grove, brother, Brian Shane Locust, of Chewey, Okla., sisters, Alicia Dawn Thompson, of Ardmore, Tara Janelle Thomas, of Madill, Half sisters, Vanessa Jefferson, Kim Jefferson Fixico, all of Ardmore, half brothers, David Loma, of Ardmore, aunts, Colleen Dobbs, of Ardmore, Joanie Wallace, of Ardmore, uncles, Lawyer Bob, of Durant, Wilson Parker, of Madill, grandchildren, Paxton Hawk Lewis, Zaiden Lewis-Adams, Kehlani Jai Adams, Elias Morgan, nephews, Tyler Shane Hooper, Damien Locust, Jaylen Locust, Jesse Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Joshua Locust, niece, Layce Locust.

Those serving as pallbearers will be, Nathan Wallace, Damien Whitehead, Jaylen Thompson, Michael Blackwood, Warren Sampson, and Brian locust. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicolas Landeros, Keith Coley and her kids.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Griffin~Hillcrest.

