Death notices for Thursday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Sam West, 85, Carter County Assessor/owner of Sam's Ole Fashioned Meat Market, died June 24, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the New Hope Church of God in Ardmore. (Craddock)

Healdton

Mr. Doyle "Rusty" Green Dewbre, 87, retired OG&E, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Graham Assembly of God Church. (Alexander Gray-Healdton)

Tishomingo

Karen Lynn Walls, 59, dog kennel owner, died June 20, 2020, in Tishomingo. Services are Friday, June 26, 2020, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Chapel, Tishomingo. Visitation 6-8 Thursday, June 25. (DeArman-Clark)