Rose Gloria (Hammons) Pemberton Wilson

HEALDTON — A Gathering of family and friends for Mrs. Rose Gloria (Hammons) Pemberton Wilson, 91, of Healdton are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Healdton with Rev. Jimmy May officiating. Interment will follow at Ringling Memorial Cemetery in Ringling. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton 65 Golf Course Rd.

Rose was born on July 13, 1928 at Borger, Texas to the late Mr. Tom Hammons and Mrs. Eva (Albin) Hammons. She went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home in Healdton.

Rose was raised in Ringling and in 1942, at the age of 14, she began waitressing in cafés and restaurants around the Oklahoma City area. She eventually made her way to the Ardmore and Lake Murray area where she waitressed and cooked in several restaurants including The Gourmet. She married Mr. Frankie Bob Wilson on Sept. 16, 1968 at Madill and shortly afterwards they opened Bob’s Food Market in Healdton. In 1978, they leased the building to National Oilwell and rented a building on the northwest corner of the Healdton/Wilson Y to open their own café.

The location, which was a notable spot found on OG&E maps, was called the Hopper Junction, which was part of the railway/electrical system. Rose added the “grass” part to it, hence the name Grasshopper Junction was adopted for the café. In 1980, the decision was made to relocate the café to Healdton behind the service station and the liquor store, across the street from what was Scotta’s. That was a good move as they enjoyed good business during the Oil Boom until the Oil Bust. The family relocated back to the original food market building across from the high school in 1983. Unfortunately, the building burned in December of 1984. That still didn’t stop them from continuing to serve their community, because in March of 1985, they purchased and moved the business into the former Opal’s Café building and have been cooking and serving their customers and community ever since.

Rose taught Sandy and Sharon the café was “a gathering place.” It didn’t really matter what was cooked, it was how people were served and treated that really mattered to their friends. She passed along a wonderful work ethic and service to people and to her children. To those who loved her, Rose was the epitome of a teacher, a caregiver, shining example of a servant's heart. Rose was not only a matriarch in the restaurant business, but that was her place in the family as well. If asked she would proudly state that her family was the greatest accomplishment of her life. To the community she loved and served so well, she was a friend, a listening ear, an open hand, a pillar. She was a woman of many facets. She was a businesswoman, but she also loved music and dancing. One of her favorite things to do was travel and meet new people. She did not know a stranger and anyone blessed enough to know her was loved by her.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Tom and Eva Hammons; husband Bob Wilson, Sept. 9, 1998; son Dennis "Cowboy" Pemberton, Jan. 31, 1996; sister, Nan Fore and brothers, Paul, Webster "Winkum" and Tommy Hammons and one infant brother.

Survivors include her children, Peck Pemberton and wife Tricia of Yukon, Sandra Pemberton, Sharon Warrington and husband Virgile, Billy Bob Wilson, all of of Healdton, Becky Durant and husband Dan of Choctaw; grandchildren, Kristy and TJ Dobson, Chris Chamberlain, Holli and Josh Pemberton, Heather and Jeremy Tingler, Roxy and James Haikin, Brandy and Ben Harrison, Aundie Pemberton, Tanner Durant, Trevor Durant, Jammie Henderson and Skylar Henderson; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous other family and countless friends.

Casket bearers are Tanner Durant, Trevor Durant, TJ Dobson, Jeremy Tingler, Josh Pemberton, and Chris Chamberlain.

Honorary bearers are Bobby Dobson, Richard Marrs, Toby Price and Jammie Henderson.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.