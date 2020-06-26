The Daily Ardmoreite

Sam West

Services for Sam West are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the New Hope Church of God with Rev. Robert Peterson and Rev. Nathan Gauwitz officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Sammy (Sam) Marland West was born March 3, 1935 to Ethel (Cavner) and Sam West in Baum, Okla. He passed from this life on June 24, 2020 at the age of 85.

Sam was a graduate of Sulphur High School in the class of 1953. Upon graduation he began working at Pack-A-Sak Food Store located on North Washington Street. On Jan. 10, 1957, Sam married the love of his life, Norma McGahey in Ardmore. From this marriage, they raised two daughters, Sandy and Shelly. Sam was a butcher by trade. He worked at Humpty Dumpty and Bestyet before becoming the owner and operator of “Sam’s Old Fashioned Meat Market.” Sam was elected Carter County Assessor in 1991 and remained in that position until 2006. He also served with the Oklahoma National Guard for eight years. Sam was a member of the New Hope Church of God. He had many hobbies and interests including studying the Bible, woodworking, riding his bicycle and swimming at the YMCA. Sam became an avid football fan of the Oklahoma Sooners after his high school coach took him to watch them play in 1949.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ethel West; sisters, Maxine Hilliard, Myrtle McCarty and Bonnie Sampley; brothers, Vernon West and Leo West; granddaughter, Ashley JorDan Weaver; great-grandson, Cooper Ryan McCalip.

He is survived by his wife Norma West of the home; daughters Sandy McCalip and her husband Billy Ray of Iowa Park, Texas; Shelly Weaver of Oklahoma City, and grandchildren Weston and Tiffany McCalip of Decatur, Texas; Madison Weaver of Oklahoma City; Laret McCalip of Iowa Park; Addison McCalip of Canyon, Texas; and Asa Weaver of Oklahoma City. Three great-grandchildren Chandler, Brooks and Tatum McCalip. Nephews, Danny Hilliard, Curtis West and Gary Sampley. Nieces, Linda Garrison, Cathy McVey and Regina Pereira.

Billy Ray McCalip, Weston McCalip, Laret McCalip, Darrell Weaver, Asa Weaver, and Dixon Caldwell will serve as pallbearers. Honorary bearers are Ken “Tiny” Faustner, Curtis Moore, and James Hayes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice, Ardmore.

