Wilburn Eugene "Willie" Lewis

GRAHAM — Home going services for Mr. Wilburn Eugene "Willie" Lewis, 83, of Graham are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Healdton with Rev. David Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at the Graham Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Willie was born as one of nine children to Mr. John Calvin Lewis and Mrs. Mary Martha (Hobbs) Lewis on Feb. 17, 1937 at Graham. He departed this life to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home in Graham.

Willie was raised at Graham attending school there. He married the former Ms. Sharon Miller on Dec. 27, 1958 at Clemscott. Willie was a veteran of the United States Navy serving honorably for four years. Upon receiving his discharge he returned home and soon gained employment with Kingery Drilling Company. Later he was employed for APCO before becoming a correctional officer for the Department of Corrections. Willie served as an officer at the Gene Autry Correctional facility, retiring at the age of 72.

Willie always enjoyed fishing and squirrel hunting with his buddies. He was a native of Graham and enjoyed being a resident there most all of his life. He served as a Deacon at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Healdton for many years and loved all of his church family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Nancy Lewis; a son Timothy "Tim" Wayne Lewis, Aug. 30, 2011; his loving wife Sharon, April 24, 2013; siblings, Hershel, Thurman, Johnny, Opal, Mae, Dovie and Alma Ree; and a grandson, Nathan Lewis.

Survivors include sons, Robbie Lewis of Ardmore and Steve Lewis and wife Lisa of Holdenville; sister, Kati Snyder and husband Lee of Borger, Texas; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other family.

Casket bearers will be Robbie Lewis, Steve Lewis, Roger Watkins, Larry Savage, Jeff Coleman and Trevor Overby.

Honorary bearers are Richard Watkins and his grandchildren.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.