Death notices for Sunday

DEATHS

Marietta

Thomas Shelton Higgs, 84, of Jarrell, Texas, owner/operator of Interstate Batteries, died June 24, 2020. No local services to be held. (Flanagan-Watts)

Norman Carroll Kemplin, 83, formerly of Ardmore, butcher, died June 25, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta. (Flanagan-Watts)

Loretta Joyce Kirk, 81, of Marietta, homemaker, died June 26, 2020. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Marietta. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Wilson

Mr. Donnie Wayne Reynolds, 76, of Ringling, retired firefighter, died June 25, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel - Wilson. (Alexander Gray)