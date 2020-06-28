The Daily Ardmoreite

Enos Lehman “Dan” McDaniel

Enos Lehman “Dan” McDaniel was born in Eureka, Kan., on Aug. 13, 1940. His

mother Adelia Ruth Lehman moved her family to Portland, Ore., then to Bakersfield, Calif., where his brother Bill was born. They then moved back to Kansas where she married John W. Smithson, who worked for Sinclair Oil, and due to his job, the family did not reside in one location for long. The family lived in various towns in Kansas and Oklahoma.

As a child Dan was in The Cub Scouts and then The Boy Scouts. While he was in

St. John, Kan., he received “The God and Country” award, and was the first Boy

Scout from St. John to receive this award. It was in Nowata, Okla., that Dan

graduated from high school in only 3 years. He immediately joined The United

States Air Force. While in The Air Force he was stationed at Clinton-Sherman Air

Force Base. He then married Sharon McDow in 1958 who was from Healdton. After serving 3 years as an Airman, he was honorably discharged from The Air Force. He then moved to Healdton, and took up carpentry to provide for his family.

He moved his family to Gainesville, Texas, where he was trained and worked as a

welder at National Supply. He also attended Cooke County Junior College (now

North Central Texas College). He later started his career in plant management at

Texas Instruments, moved to Denton, Texas, and continued his education at North

Texas State University (now The University of North Texas) where he received his

bachelor’s degree. He later moved his family to Ardmore, and continued his career in plant management at Stromberg Carlson, National Seating, and McKay Data Systems.

Dan married Carol Greene from Mannsville, in 1977, and moved to Lone Grove. Dan and Carol opened a Bar-B-Que restaurant in Lone Grove, named “The Tilted Windmill.”

Dan married Sherry Vails of Comanche, in 1995, and during their marriage

they owned a western furniture & upholstery business.

Dan was a loving son, father, and grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with

family. He had many talents and was a jack of all trades, He also had many

hobbies through the years, such as fishing, hunting, sailing, woodworking,

working with leather, and also metal, rebuilding engines and auto body work. He made a variety of things that include knives, metal art, belts and machine parts, boats and boat trailers. He worked very hard, and also played hard at his jobs and hobbies.

Dan was preceded in death by his “Pop” John W. Smithson, his mother, Adelia

Ruth Smithson. He is survived by his brother, Bill McDaniel and wife, Mary Beth

McDaniel of Edmond, daughter, Michelle Rodgers of Lone Grove, Daughter, Renee Mann and husband, Jack Mann of Wilson, Jan Lollis and Husband, Craig Lollis of Kingston, son, Danny McDaniel and wife, Mindy McDaniel of Lone Grove, son, Jackie McDaniel of Ada, and daughter, Leslie Groven and husband, Andrew Groven of Lone Grove. Grandchildren, Kristie Teders, Ashley Phipps, Amber Sanchez, Robin VanBuskirk, Jack Mann Jr., Jennifer Martens, Jady Few, Monica Vandver, Zach McDaniel, Chase McDaniel, Miranda McDaniel, Makaylah McDaniel, Kody McDaniel, Jacie McDaniel, Khristopher England, Kaitlyn England, Kolton England, Kaleb England, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, June 29 at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ed Wise officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Grove West Memorial Cemetery. Craig Lollis, Jack Mann, Andrew Groven, Khristopher England, Kolton England, Kaleb England, Kody McDaniel, and Dawson Ramon will serve as pallbearers. Honorary bearers are Gary “Cowboy” Johnson and Rex Billingsley.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.