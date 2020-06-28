The Daily Ardmoreite

George Wayne Hudson

George Wayne Hudson 59, of Madill, Okla., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the hospital in Ardmore. He was born on July 2, 1960 in Madill, to the late Willard Hudson and Clarice Morris Hudson. George was raised in the Simpson area where he graduated from Madill High School. He worked at the Dollar General Warehouse and later for the Dollar Tree. George attended the Assembly of God church and he enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching football.

He is survived by children: Christopher Hudson, Coalgate, Okla., Cheyenne Hudson, Coalgate, brothers: Curtis L. Tubby, Madill, Clayburn Hudson, Ardmore, sister: Retha Hudson, Ardmore.

George was preceded in death by his parents, one sister: Betty Jo Rawson.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 28th from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Watts Funeral Home, Madill.

Funeral Service will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. Interment will be at the Rollins Cemetery, Madill. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.