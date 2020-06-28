The Daily Ardmoreite

Kenneth Bryant McIntire

Kenneth “Ken” McIntire was born on Sept. 23, 1948 to Albert Ray and Alice McIntire in Madill, Okla., and was called to Heaven from his home in Ardmore on June 25, 2020. Ken — the youngest of seven McIntire children — grew up in Madill. He attended Madill High School and Southern Oklahoma Technology Center where he was trained as a welder, one of many mastered skills he would later be known for. In 1967 while “dragging Main” with friends, he met Cora Wallis at the Super Dog in Ardmore. A year later, Ken and Cora were married and they spent the next 52 years on a great adventure together. Along the way, they were blessed with three children.

Ken was known for his mechanical knowledge and skill and spent many years manufacturing, installing, maintaining and repairing all types of equipment in and around the Uniroyal/Michelin tire plants in Ardmore and Lawton. Some of his most notable and long-term employers included Texas Instruments, Big Chief Roofing, Uniroyal, Keith Electric, Mid America Machine and Lanco Services. Ken retired from Lanco Services in 2013.

Many people would only know Ken as the bicycle man, a nickname that Ken carried with pride. For over 30 years, Ken used his “spare time” to buy, repair, sell and donate used bicycles. Children and families across the Ardmore area have received bicycles, parts and repairs that they may never have been able to receive if it had not been for Ken’s generous nature and love. Even on the day that Ken passed neighborhood children arrived at the family home seeking parts to repair a broken bike.

In 1982, shortly after giving his life to Christ, Ken surrendered to the ministry and began what would be a life of service and ministry to others that would last the rest of his life. Through the years, Ken served others through the ministries of the First Orthodox Baptist Church, Victory Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church where he served as the Pastor for many years. As a man of few words, Ken had the unique ability to minister through humble service that pointed others to the redemptive power of God’s love and grace. Whether family, friend or stranger, Ken rarely refused to help others in need. His love for others was evident and led to a life full of many friends and loved ones.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, mother, his sister Lois, brothers Daniel, Billy Ray, Marvin and Johnny and son Michael. He is survived by his wife Cora of the home, his daughter Mishele Perry and husband John of Wylie, Texas, his son Kevin McIntire and wife Taylor of Keyes, Okla., and five grandchildren, Evan Perry, John Michael Perry, Grayson Perry, Payson McIntire and Kayden McIntire along with a host of family and friends that will long remember the legacy left by his life.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, June 29, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Revered Robert D. Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with the assistance of Don Ray Thomason, David Thomason, Nathan Thomason, Larry Harrell, James Harrell and Rob Lee.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held Sunday evening from 6 till 8 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, and words of comfort to the family may be made at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made in Ken's name to the Gideons International.

Services entrusted to the care of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory.