The Daily Ardmoreite

Stephen Hayes

Navy Chief Stephen Hayes died in Lindsay, Okla., June 17, 2020. A Vietnam veteran, he also served aboard submarines and was a Navy recruiter until his retirement in 1983.

He was born at home in Shelburne, N.H., Oct. 20, 1942 to Raymond and Catherine (Murphy) Hayes. He graduated from Shelburne High School and then joined the US Navy in 1961. Upon retirement in 1983, he attended and graduated college with honors and earned his BEd. He taught history and PhysEd. He was also the beloved golf coach at Lindsay High School.

Aside from his family, he loved golf. He was the golf course superintendent in Tishomingo and Lindsay for many years. He was a member of the American Legion in Lindsay and the Elks lodge for more than 25 years. He was a proud Navy veteran.

Stephen was a brave and loyal sailor as well as a patient, kind, and loving father. He married the love of his life, Mary L. (Baber) Hayes and she gave him three beautiful daughters whom he adored. He is survived by his three daughters Tawnya and Andy Brogan of Lindsay, Terza and Brian Engle of Celina, Ohio and Tia and Karl Biggs of Madill. One granddaughter Bethany Payne, four grandsons Brison (Samantha) Campbell, Andy Brogan (Faye Kennedy), Stephen Campbell, Jeffrey (Kiersten) Brogan, BreeAnna (Calvin) Whitworth, five great-granddaughters, two great-grandsons, six sisters, one brother, one sister-in-law, Mollie Baber Perry of Ada, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary, four brothers and two sisters, his parents, and great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 3, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Lindsay, officiated by Pastor Dennis Yates. The family wishes in lieu of flowers and gifts, please donate to the Diabetes foundation or the Shriners.