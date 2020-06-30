Death notices for Tuesday
The Daily Ardmoreite
DEATHS
Milburn
Harold Bales, 75, of Tishomingo, died June 28, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 11-1. Services are 2 p.m. July 1, at Condon Grove Cemetery, Milburn. (DeArman-Clark)
Sulphur
Jackie Dean Babb, 88, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. No services are scheduled. (DeArman)
Tishomingo
Lester Joe Powell, 85, died June 28, 2020, at his home in Tishomingo. Services are 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Chapel.(DeArman-Clark)