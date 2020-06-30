Death notices for Tuesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Milburn

Harold Bales, 75, of Tishomingo, died June 28, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 11-1. Services are 2 p.m. July 1, at Condon Grove Cemetery, Milburn. (DeArman-Clark)

Sulphur

Jackie Dean Babb, 88, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. No services are scheduled. (DeArman)

Tishomingo

Lester Joe Powell, 85, died June 28, 2020, at his home in Tishomingo. Services are 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Chapel.(DeArman-Clark)