The Daily Ardmoreite

Edgar “David” Smith

Edgar “David” Smith was born Oct. 27, 1930 in Woodville, Okla., to Bertie (Cook) and Edgar Allen Smith. He was called home on June 27, 2020 at the age of 89 at the VA Center in Ardmore.

David was raised in Sulphur, where he attended school at Palmer High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. When he returned from the service, he went into construction work, starting with Burton and Miller. David worked many years in this field, building half the town of Ardmore (as he would say), retiring in 2013 from Kornhaas Construction. On Feb. 14, 1986, he married Brenda Pearson in Gainesville, Texas.

He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and family. David also enjoyed going to the horse races, playing domino’s, cards, dancing and singing “Milkcow Blues.” In his free time he would go outside to mow and burn leaves.

David was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Smith in 2016; parents Edgar Allen and Bertie Smith; grandparents; and sister and brother-in-law Geneva and Bill Bivens.

He is survived by his son Brent Smith and his wife Tori of Ardmore; step-daughter Shanon Byrum and Duane of Wynnewood; stepsons Jamie Young and his wife Hillary and Jimmy Sanders of Wynnewood; sister Lona Horton and her husband Al of McAlister; brother Paul Smith and his wife Michelle of Kiowa; grandchildren Jayden, Creed, and Hayli Smith, Blake, Bailey and Baylor Byrum and Kaitlynn, Amber, Cole and Jessie Young; great-grandchild McCrae Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at the Craddock Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Provence Cemetery.

Bailey Byrum, Dustin Hector, John Love, Will Enriquez, Charlie Gaither, and Brandon McCord will serve as pallbearers. Honorary bearers are Kendon Day, Baylor Byrum, and Blake Byrum.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.