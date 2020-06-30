The Daily Ardmoreite

Loretta Joyce Kirk

Services for Loretta Joyce Kirk of Marietta, are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the First Baptist Church, Marietta. Officiating will be Dr. Larry Parsley and Richard Barker assisting. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta. The family invites attendees to wear red in Joyce’s memory.

Joyce was born on April 24, 1939 in Marietta, the daughter of Riley Wheatly and Lillie Marie (Freeman) Burkhart. She passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mercy Health Love County in Marietta.

Joyce grew up in Thackerville graduating with the Class of 1957. On Jan. 4, 1958 she married her high school sweetheart Jesse Kirk. Jesse always stated he married "the prettiest girl on the school bus" because his parents had borrowed his car that day. The two grew into a family of four with the birth of their daughter, Teresa Kirk Brundige, and their son, Chris Kirk. Jesse preceded her in death on July 23, 2019.

In 1964, Joyce ventured to Irving, Texas where she took pride in caring for her family as a homemaker. In 1972, they moved their family back to Thackerville where she enjoyed living back in her hometown spending time with family especially her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Joyce was a proud member of First Baptist Church Marietta and served as RSVP on several committees. Joyce's entire life has been one of serving God and others. She never met a stranger and if there was an opportunity to help a family in need or to serve a meal to a family who may have lost a loved one. She was always willing to help and minister to these families. Filling others stomachs with food was her way of showing her love. Joyce’s heart was bigger than she was.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-love, Teresa and Darrell Brundige of Coppell, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Kathy Kirk of Marietta; sisters-in laws, Betty Jo (Jones) Burkhart of Thackerville, Sharon (Spain) Burkhart of Tennessee, and Annie Kirk of Arlington, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LaDaria and Bill Riggs; five grandchildren, Leia Spoor and husband Jason, Charles Owen and wife April, Kyle Kirk and wife Lacie, Colt Riley and wife Kaci, and Shiann Kirk and husband Steven; and nine great-grandchildren, Shelby and Landry Spoor, Riley and Audrey Owen, Gavin and Everly Kirk, Luke and Joy Riley, and one on the way!

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Riley Burkhart, Ira Burkhart, and Harvey Burkhart; grandson, Riley Trey Kirk; nephew, Greg Kirk; niece, Denise Hollar; brother-in-law, Homer Kirk; and sister-in-law, Peggy Burkhart.

Pallbearers are Wes Burkhart, Shane Burkhart, Brian Burkhart, Jason Spoor, Charles Owen and Steven Feiertag.

For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests the First Baptist Youth Ministry and Funeral Ministry.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

“Our family would like to express our deepest appreciation and love for the staff at Mercy Health Love County.”

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.