Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Healdton

Lisa Gail (Bruner) Haines, 48, of Ardmore, died June 20, 2020. Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Healdton. (Alexander Gray - Healdton)

Thackerville

David Lee Craft, 53, of Ardmore, truck driver, died June 26, 2020. Services are from 6 p.m.– 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Thackerville Community Church. (Flanagan-Watts)

Wilson

Donnie Wayne Reynolds, 76, of Ringling, retired firefighter, died June 25, 2020, Services are 2 p.m., Thursday at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)