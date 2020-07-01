The Daily Ardmoreite

Rhonda Ann Reynolds

Private Memorial Service for Rhonda Ann Reynolds of the Falconhead Community, Burneyville, will be held at a later date in the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Cremation is entrusted to Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Marietta.

Rhonda was born Sept. 8, 1966 in Moore, to Jackie Randale and Valerie Helen (Stewart) Hagood. She passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side at the age of 53.

Rhonda grew up in Ringling, graduating with the Class of 1984. In school, she was active in cheerleading, basketball, softball and was a baton twirler during football season. Rhonda continued her education at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. She worked as an administration assistant with WinStar Casino for many years. Rhonda married her loving husband Rodney Lon Reynolds on July 5, 2008 in Las Vegas. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was a loving friend, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and wife.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Johnnie and Helen Stewart; paternal grandparents, Darryl and Juanita O’Dell; and mother-in-law, Bobbie Jo Cooke

She is survived by her husband, Rod Reynolds of the home; two children, Whitney Harbour, and Josey Harbour and wife Ashley; two bonus children, Jake Reynolds and Ashton Reynolds; her parents, Jackie and Valerie Hagood; siblings, Randy Hagood and Amanda Hagood; four grandchildren; five nieces; and several loving cousins, aunts and uncles.

