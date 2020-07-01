The Daily Ardmoreite

Rodney L. "Rocky" Willis

Eloma James Willis, Sr. and Rutha Mae (Williamson) Willis, received a special Thanksgiving blessing, when their son, Rodney L. "Rocky" Willis was born Oct. 31, 1971, in Oklahoma City. Rocky went to his Eternal Home June 20, 2020 from Medical City, Dallas.

Rocky grew up in Ardmore, where he graduated from Ardmore High School. Rocky pursued his journey traveling to different cities and states eventually settling down in Dallas, where he began a career with Whataburger that lasted 17 years, he became a Team Leader. Rocky had a passion for cooking, dancing and loved being with family and friends. He had an eye for fashion and always wore the newest clothing styles.

Rocky is survived by his mother, Rutha Mae Willis; sisters, Cynthia Shannon, LaFreda Roberts and LaQuita Williamson of Ardmore; his brother, Anthony Williamson of Oklahoma City; step-sisters, Karen K. Willis, Ardmore, and Delosha Payne of Sherman, Texas; also 17 nieces and nephews, 32 great nieces and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews; as well as a host of extended family and many friends.

Rocky was preceded in death by his father, Elona James Willis, Sr., two brothers, Stanford G. Williamson and Eloma James Willis, Jr.

Pastor John Credle, Jr will officiate the Home Going Services at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Crematory.