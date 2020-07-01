The Daily Ardmoreite

William Elvis Thomas

“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1

William Elvis Thomas, known to family and friends as “Elvis” was born to Alfreda Thomas and Ashton Smith in Ardmore, on Sept. 18. 1949.

Elvis spent his early years in Ardmore and attended Dunbar Elementary School and later Douglas High School. At the age of 18-years old, he relocated to Denver, and his life was changed when he met his first love, Georgetta Woodard, whom he married in 1968. From this union he became father to three daughters; Jacqueline Christine, Denise Diana and Terri Regina.

He was introduced to trucking and it began a career and a passion that lasted more than 40 years. He spent his life driving from city to city; meeting forever friends and earning a reputation in the industry by receiving countless recognitions for safety and the support of his co-workers.

He was a man who chose simplicity; said little [but impactful words] or stayed too long. Anyone who “knew” him can attest that he had a love for old western movies, cars and corn-bread that was consistent throughout his life; for the last 10 years, he also developed a love for smart technology.

His peculiar laugh, sense of humor and generosity will be missed by many. His direct and honest wisdom will never be forgotten.

His last wish was to just “LIVE” [He did] and to make no fuss when it was his time to rest [We will not], but we will cherish memories of him in our hearts forever. As we remember our father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, let us not forget that he valued his privacy; was unwavering in his decisions and provided no explanation.

Elvis was preceded in death by his wife Georgetta, his mother and father; Siblings-LaJuana Glendolyn, Everett, Ronald, Terrance and his brother-in-law, Marland Turner.

Elvis departed this life on June 6, 2020. He is survived by his three daughters; grandchildren Brittany, Quanisha, Ashton, Erique, Imari, Jasmond and Khamal; great-grandchildren, Zamir, Zaire, LiJah-King, La’Kye, Levi, Alias, Ti’Mya, and Ti’annah; sisters, Wallicia Turner and Brenda Johnson (LC); his “Niecy Pooh” Kimberly Wright (Kent), and a host of other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and special friends.