Death notices for Thursday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Deral Wayne Davis, 78, retired law enforcement and truck driver, died July 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City VA Center. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Healdton

Hazel B Shrader, 95, of Healdton, homemaker, died June 28, 2020. Services are at 2 p.m. Thursday July 2, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Healdton. (Roberts)

Tishomingo

Joyce Anderson, 84, died June 29, 2020, at her home in Cedar Hill Texas. Services are at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)